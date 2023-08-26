Left Menu

BSF Meghalaya organizes free medical camp under Civic Action Programme on international border

The 50th Battalion of Border Security Force, Meghalaya on Saturday organized a free medical camp at Balughat Govt Primary School, in South West Garo Hills, as part of its efforts to ensure the well-being of the bordering population under the Civic Action Programme. 

ANI | Updated: 26-08-2023 22:39 IST | Created: 26-08-2023 22:39 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • India

During the camp, more than 200 patients were attended by the doctors of BSF and the Community Health Center Mahendraganj.

The programme included free health checkups and the distribution of free medicines among the needy people of the bordering villages, including Balughat, Kalaichar, and Lukaichar. The local villagers and headmen expressed their sincere gratitude towards the BSF. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

