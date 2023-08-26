DU: Over 65,900 of 71,000 UG seats filled; spot rounds to fill remaining

New Delhi, Aug 26 (ANI) Over 65,900 of total 71,000 undergraduate seats have been filled in the Delhi University as the third round of admission concluded on Saturday, varsity officials said. The university may announce spot admission rounds to fill the remaining seats, a varsity official said.

"The overall admission at the end of the third round of seats allocation are 65937. We may announce spot rounds to fill the remaining seats," the university official told ANI. There are 71,000 seats across the DU colleges. The seats for the undergraduate programmes are being allotted under the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS)-UG-2023. In June, DU kickstarted the admission process for 78 undergraduate programmes for the academic year 2023-24 by launching a portal for registration.

Classes for the undergraduate programme had already started on August 16.The university also conducted admission on their supernumerary seats recently. There have been 1544 seats allocated across all colleges under the sports quota, while 886 seats under the extra-curricular activities quota and 3117 in the category CW (children/widows of the armed forces)According to the total data received till August 15, the top five programs are of BCom and BA streams in which maximum admissions have been taken. According to Dean Admissions Prof Haneet Gandhi, BCom (Hons), BCom, BA (Hons) Political Science, BA (Hons) Economics and BA (Hons) English are the top five programs most students have opted for.

The majority of the vacancies are available off-campus and in some colleges of the South Campus in Sanskrit and science courses, including Chemistry, Physics, and Electronics. (ANI)

