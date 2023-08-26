Left Menu

DU: Over 65,900 of 71,000 UG seats filled; spot rounds to fill remaining

Over 65,900 of total 71,000 undergraduate seats have been filled in the Delhi University as the third round of admission concluded on Saturday, varsity officials said.

ANI | Updated: 26-08-2023 22:43 IST | Created: 26-08-2023 22:43 IST
DU: Over 65,900 of 71,000 UG seats filled; spot rounds to fill remaining
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

New Delhi, Aug 26 (ANI) Over 65,900 of total 71,000 undergraduate seats have been filled in the Delhi University as the third round of admission concluded on Saturday, varsity officials said. The university may announce spot admission rounds to fill the remaining seats, a varsity official said.

"The overall admission at the end of the third round of seats allocation are 65937. We may announce spot rounds to fill the remaining seats," the university official told ANI. There are 71,000 seats across the DU colleges. The seats for the undergraduate programmes are being allotted under the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS)-UG-2023. In June, DU kickstarted the admission process for 78 undergraduate programmes for the academic year 2023-24 by launching a portal for registration.

Classes for the undergraduate programme had already started on August 16.The university also conducted admission on their supernumerary seats recently. There have been 1544 seats allocated across all colleges under the sports quota, while 886 seats under the extra-curricular activities quota and 3117 in the category CW (children/widows of the armed forces)According to the total data received till August 15, the top five programs are of BCom and BA streams in which maximum admissions have been taken. According to Dean Admissions Prof Haneet Gandhi, BCom (Hons), BCom, BA (Hons) Political Science, BA (Hons) Economics and BA (Hons) English are the top five programs most students have opted for.

The majority of the vacancies are available off-campus and in some colleges of the South Campus in Sanskrit and science courses, including Chemistry, Physics, and Electronics. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ant Group sells 3.6 pc stake in Paytm for Rs 2,037 crore

Ant Group sells 3.6 pc stake in Paytm for Rs 2,037 crore

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Highly mutated COVID variant found in new countries but pandemic in 'a different phase’; Nearly 2 million excess deaths followed China's sudden end of COVID curbs - study and more

Health News Roundup: Highly mutated COVID variant found in new countries but...

 Global
3
Jharkhand Govt collaborates with Tata Cummins to produce hydrogen vehicles 

Jharkhand Govt collaborates with Tata Cummins to produce hydrogen vehicles 

 India
4
Motilal Oswal MF buys Jio Financial Services'' shares for Rs 754 cr

Motilal Oswal MF buys Jio Financial Services'' shares for Rs 754 cr

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023