"India is laboratory for global good": Dharmendra Pradhan at B20 Summit India 2023

Education and Skill Development Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday said that India is a laboratory for global good which comes from our civilisational values of Vasudhaiv Kutumbukam. Addressing the B20 Summit India 2023, he quoted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that India's aspirations are to achieve global good and well-being.

Speaking about the importance of education, he said that education is the mothership that will drive all growth and as a knowledge civilisation, India carries a reservoir of talent. Speaking about initiatives in the education sector, he said that the National Education Policy 2020 which is both rooted in Indian values and futuristic is preparing our students for the 21st century.

He spoke about various initiatives such as integration of education and skill, learning in the mother tongue and efforts to achieve 100% enrolment in the knowledge ecosystem in schools, skill sector and HEIs. Pradhan said that India's strength is its democracy, demography and diversity. India is making rapid progress in the dynamic sectors of energy, agriculture, food security and digitisation.

Calling it a 'Modi Gurantee', he said that India under PM Modi offers unprecedented stability and certainty for businesses to thrive. India is future-ready, poised to drive global growth and has very strong macroeconomic fundamentals. He also underlined India's achievements in digitisation, sustainable development, agri and food processing and entrepreneurship.

The Education Minister highlighted that education and business verticals are symbiotic with businesses needing skilled and knowledgeable manpower and educated and skilled youth needing jobs. He called for building a strong interface between the two sectors. He also met the leaders of the industry including CEO of General Atomics Vivek Lall, Chairman of Tata Sons N Chandrasekaran, President of US India Business Council Atul Keshap, GM, South Asia Warner Brothers Arjun Nohwar and Chairman and CEO of Kyndryl Marin Schroeder and discussed topics ranging from future of work, emerging technologies, Skill India mission, Digital India mission, innovation and research. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)