Madurai train fire: Southern Railway announces ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh for kin of deceased

Southern Railway has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh to the kin of those who lost their lives in the train accident in Madurai.

ANI | Updated: 26-08-2023 22:53 IST | Created: 26-08-2023 22:53 IST
Visuals from the site (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Southern Railway has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh to the kin of those who lost their lives in the train accident in Madurai. The Southern Railway also announced Rs 2 lakh for grievously injured and Rs 50,000 for passengers with minor injuries.

On Saturday morning there was a fire in a 'private party coach' attached to the Punalur-Madurai Express and according to officials, the blaze was started after a gas cylinder, which was illegally used by the passengers inside the compartment exploded. Nine people were killed and eight were injured after a fire broke out in a tourist train parked on  Lane near Madurai railway station.

According to Southern Railway, a criminal case has been registered by the Government Railway Police (GRP) under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and Railways Act. Earlier in the day, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin announced an ex-gratia of Rs 3 lakh for the kin of the deceased in the train accident.

Taking to social media platform 'X' CM Stalin wrote, "Deeply saddened by the tragic incident near Madurai Railway junction where nine precious lives were lost in a train fire accident. My heartfelt condolences go out to the families of the deceased. To support the affected families, an ex-gratia of Rs 3 lakh will be provided." He further said that he has given instructions to the Madurai district collector Sangeetha and P Moorthy, Tamil Nadu Minister of Commercial Taxes, Registration Department to ensure that the injured receive the highest quality treatment at the Madurai Government Rajaji Hospital.

"All measures will be taken to transport the mortal remains of the deceased to their hometowns," CM Stalin said. Meanwhile, a Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS), Southern Circle, Bengaluru will conduct a statutory inquiry into the above incident. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

