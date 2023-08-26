"Rahul Gandhi is playing cheap China politics": BJP leader Tarun Chugh

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national general secretary Tarun Chugh, took strong exception to the "flagrantly misplaced and anti-national" statements made by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi regarding the India-China relations. In a statement, Chugh lambasted Rahul Gandhi for "misleading" the people of Ladakh by creating baseless fear among them and also by saying that "China has occupied Indian land".

Chugh said under the tenure of Prime Minister Narendra Modi "not even a single inch" of land has gone to China. "In fact, it was during the times of the Congress that China encroached on the Indian territory while the then Congress-led government sat quietly on the matter", he added.

Chugh said the statements given by Rahul Gandhi would only help demoralise the security forces that have been guarding the borders at the cost of their lives. "It is unfortunate that a senior Congress leader coming from the Gandhi family is raking up undue controversies on the India-China border to play cheap political games," he said.

"Rahul's soft corner for China is known all over the country after he shared a breakfast meeting with the Chinese diplomats in Delhi during the course of the Dolklam crisis. Rahul is only singing the same tune in Ladakh now", added Chugh. Earlier, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi hit out at the Centre, saying that the BJP's claim that not an inch of Indian land was taken by China's People Liberation Army (PLA) troops "is not true".

The Congress MP claimed the locals, too, contend that Indian territory was intruded upon and taken by the Chinese troops, adding that it was a matter of concern. Speaking to reporters, the Congress leader said, "The locals here are concerned about China taking our land. They have said that the Chinese troops took away their grazing land. However, the PM says not an inch of land was taken away. This is not true, you can ask anyone here." (ANI)

