Muzaffarnagar student ill-treatment case: TMC slams Yogi govt, demands strict action  

Trinamool Congress on Saturday slammed Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government over the Muzaffarnagar incident, and demanded strict action against the accused. Party leaders expressed their views on the party's official social media platform with their posts.

MP Derek O'Brien questioned in his post, "The UP student case has now got even worse! The UP police have now filed an FIR. But why under weak Sections 505 and 506? They have charged #NehaPublicSchool teacher with 'mischief'. What's going on? He further said, "PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah are managers of hate factories set up across the country."

Sushmita Dev MP Rajya Sabha said, "Hate is in the DNA of BJP. We condemn the mistreatment of the student, who was targeted and beaten up owing to his religious identity in Muzaffarnagar. At a time when peaceful co-existence and unity in diversity should be taught in schools, BJP-ruled UP attempts to inject the poison of communalism among the children and youth. SHAMEFUL!" Kirti Azad expressed his view and asked questions about Yogi, "Is this the kind of culture and regressive thoughts practised in your state? It's a shame to witness how bjp backwardness is being instilled into the minds of children." We demand strict action against such an inhuman approach!

MP Dr Kakuli Ghosh Dastidar condemned strongly. "We strongly condemn the sheer harassment meted out to a student at a school in BJP-led UP's Muzaffarnagar. Encouraged by a teacher, his fellow classmates thrashed him owing to his religious identity. Even sacred places like educational institutions are not spared from bjp divisive mindset. "CM Yogi, how long will hatred preside over humanity in your state?" Dr Dastidar questioned.

Kunal Ghosh spokesperson for TMC attended program program-related TMCP Foundation rally on 28 August He slammed up the government and talked about the Muzaffarnagar incident. The horrifying video in which a student is being beaten up by fellow students owing to his religious identity in the presence of a teacher is against the tenets of our constitution. Member of Parliament Mahua Moitra said, "Our nation has turned into a hotbed of hate owing to BJP's divisive politics. Educational institutions in this country are churning out hate rather than learning under BJP."

Party's veteran leader and MP Sukhendu Sekhar Ray said, "The horrifying video that has surfaced from BJP-ruled UP's Muzaffarnagar, in which a student is being beaten up by fellow students owing to his religious identity in the presence of a teacher, is against the tenets of our constitution and the idea of secularism." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)