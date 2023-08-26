Left Menu

Kerala Police arrests another 3 from Haryana in connection with Vikram Sarabhai Space Center exam cheating case

Kerala Police have arrested three persons from Haryana's Jind, in connection with the Vikram Sarabhai Space Center (VSSC) exam cheating case, officials said on Saturday.  

ANI | Updated: 26-08-2023 23:36 IST | Created: 26-08-2023 23:36 IST
Kerala Police arrests another 3 from Haryana in connection with Vikram Sarabhai Space Center exam cheating case
Accused persons after arrest (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala Police have arrested three persons from Haryana's Jind, in connection with the Vikram Sarabhai Space Center (VSSC) exam cheating case, officials said on Saturday. The VSSC located at Thiruvananthapuram, is the lead centre of ISRO responsible for the design and development of launch vehicle technology.

According to Kerala Police, the arrested persons sat on examination on behalf of other candidates and cheated in the exam hall. "(The arrests have been made) in connection with a competition examination of Vikram Sarabhai Space Studies conducted in Trivandrum on August 20, 2023. In that exam, some persons gave exams for other candidates and also copied the question paper through mobile devices, concealed under their shirts. The camera was placed on the button of their shirt through which they sent the question papers through applications and recieved answers on headsets placed inside their ears," a police officer said.

He said that upon investigation the police got information that the accused persons hail from Jind, Hisar and other districts of Haryana. "Acting on the tip-off, today we arrested three persons," he said, adding that a total of eight persons have been arrested in the matter so far.

An investigation into the matter is underway. Further information is awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Thera Calm CBD Gummies - Best CBD Gummies For Sleep & Pain (Controversial Bioblend CBD Gummies Reviews) Is It Safe Or Scam?

Thera Calm CBD Gummies - Best CBD Gummies For Sleep & Pain (Controversial Bi...

 Global
2
Rapper Blueface gets hospitalised after random guy stabbed him at boxing gym

Rapper Blueface gets hospitalised after random guy stabbed him at boxing gym

 United States
3
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk tells Europe weight-loss drug will save money as well as lives; Exclusive-Danaher in the lead to acquire biomedical equipment vendor Abcam -sources and more

Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk tells Europe weight-loss drug will save mo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023