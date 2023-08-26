Kerala Police arrests another 3 from Haryana in connection with Vikram Sarabhai Space Center exam cheating case

Kerala Police have arrested three persons from Haryana's Jind, in connection with the Vikram Sarabhai Space Center (VSSC) exam cheating case, officials said on Saturday. The VSSC located at Thiruvananthapuram, is the lead centre of ISRO responsible for the design and development of launch vehicle technology.

According to Kerala Police, the arrested persons sat on examination on behalf of other candidates and cheated in the exam hall. "(The arrests have been made) in connection with a competition examination of Vikram Sarabhai Space Studies conducted in Trivandrum on August 20, 2023. In that exam, some persons gave exams for other candidates and also copied the question paper through mobile devices, concealed under their shirts. The camera was placed on the button of their shirt through which they sent the question papers through applications and recieved answers on headsets placed inside their ears," a police officer said.

He said that upon investigation the police got information that the accused persons hail from Jind, Hisar and other districts of Haryana. "Acting on the tip-off, today we arrested three persons," he said, adding that a total of eight persons have been arrested in the matter so far.

An investigation into the matter is underway. Further information is awaited. (ANI)

