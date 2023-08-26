Delhi: Atishi directs Chief Secretary to table report on sexual harassment complaints against rape accused officer

Delhi Services Minister Atishi has written to the Chief Secretary on the issue of negligence shown by Women and Child Development (WCD) officials on the grave matter of sexual harassment of women by accused and arrested WCD officer in the past. The senior government official has been arrested under POCSO Act for allegedly raping his deceased friend's minor daughter for several months, resulting in her pregnancy. The accused is a Deputy Director of the Women and Child Development (WCD) Department of the Delhi government.

The letter sought a detailed report by the Chief Secretary on the laxity of WCD officials by August 28. The Services Minister expressed her concern over the system and reckless negligence shown by officials in the past. Services Minister Atishi has expressed her disappointment upon the negligence shown by the WCD officials on the issue of alleged rape by a WCD officer.

Atishi stated, "As per several Media reports the alleged officer, had previous complaints against him regarding sexual harassment of women. This is an extremely serious issue. Not taking action in time, encourages wrongdoers." Atishi further explained the need for swift action against such reprehensible crimes. "A system that does not take complaints of sexual harassment seriously becomes a party to the crimes against women. Perpetrators begin to feel that there are no repercussions to their behavior and become emboldened. It puts girls and women around them at a higher risk," she said.

Services Minister Atishi sought answers from the WCD officials regarding the previous misconduct by the arrested WCD official. She stated, "If complaints of sexual harassment against this official were in the knowledge of the senior officers in the Government of NCT Delhi, then it raises very serious questions. How complaints are handled, inquiries done and disciplinary action taken? How can senior officials turn a blind eye to such complaints? What makes this incident especially alarming is that the officer in question was working in the Women and Child Department. How could someone accused of sexual harassment of women be allowed to work in a department responsible for their protection and welfare?"

Atishi has termed the laxity of WCD officials 'truly shocking'. "The level of indifference by the government machinery in handling such serious complaints and meeting disciplinary action is truly shocking. It makes me worried about how many more such incidents might exist without coming to light. Without prompt and strict action being taken on the issues, the perpetrators of crimes against women find encouragement," she added.

Minister has sought a detailed report to be tabled by the Chief Secretary by 5 PM, August 28, on the above-mentioned matters. She has directed the Chief Secretary to include answers to a few pertinent questions, "When were complaints of harassment by the said officer of the WCD Department received? Who was the officer who handled these complaints? What enquiry was done on these complaints? Who was the senior most officer who was aware of these complaints? Was any disciplinary action taken based on these complaints?"

The minor has been sexually assaulted for several months resulting in her pregnancy. Earlier Delhi Police on Monday arrested a government official and his wife in a case of sexual assault on a minor. The two accused have been identified as Premoday Khakha (51) and Seema Rani (50). According to police following the death of her father, who was also a Delhi government employee, the minor was living with the accused in Burari from October 2020 to February 2021. Delhi Government on Monday suspended the official accused of raping a minor victim. The order comes after the official was booked for allegedly raping his deceased friend's minor daughter for several months, resulting in her pregnancy. (ANI)

