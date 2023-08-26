Tamil Nadu: Prison Adalat held in Central Prison to reduce overcrowding of inmates
A Prison Adalat was conducted on Saturday in Central Prison-II, Puzhal, in a bid to reduce overcrowding in prison and facilitate speedy disposal of cases.
- Country:
- India
A Prison Adalat was conducted on Saturday in Central Prison-II, Puzhal, in a bid to reduce overcrowding in prison and facilitate speedy disposal of cases. Judges of Madras High Court — Justice S.Vaidyanathan, Executive Chairman of Tamil Nadu State Legal Services Authority and Justice S.M.Subramani — inaugurated the Prison Adalat.
Director General of Police, Prisons and Correctional Services, Amaresh Pujari and State Legal Services Authority Member Secretary / District Judge A. Nazir Ahmed, District Legal Services Authority Tiruvallur /Principal Session Judge S. Selvasundari and prison officials were present on the occasion. Prisoners who were in jails despite being granted bail, undertrials who have spent considerable time in prison for offences that are not heinous in nature will also be considered during the Prison Adalat, said a press release. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
ED officials bring Minister Senthil Balaji to Puzhal prison after extension of his custody
Tamil Nadu: Man dies by suicide day after son kills self over NEET result
Tamil Nadu: Two-day startup fest to begin in Coimbatore on Aug 19
Tamil Nadu: Gold worth Rs 47.36 lakh seized at Trichy airport
Congress govt in Karnataka acted under DMK pressure to release Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu: BJP