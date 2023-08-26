There will be inconvenience during G20 Summit, PM Modi tells Delhi residents, reminds them of Atithi Devo Bhava tradition

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said there will be 'inconvenience" to public in view of the G20 summit next month and invoked India's long tradition of "Atithi Devo Bhava" meaning "Guest is God". The G20 Summit will be held in Delhi on September 9 and 10.

PM Modi also said that the G20 summit will be hosted by the people across the country but the citizens of Delhi have more responsibility. PM Modi also said it is up to its citizens to ensure that the image of the country is not even "dented" while holding the summit under its G-20 Presidency.

"The opportunity to keep the flag of the country flying high and safeguard its reputation lies with the people of Delhi," PM Modi said while addressing party workers outside Palam airport after meeting ISRO scientists in Bengaluru on Saturday morning. "Delhi citizens have got more responsibility for G20...there will be so many guests coming...From 5-15th September, there will be a lot of inconveniences, I apologise for that in advance. These are our guests...traffic rules will be changed, we will be stopped from going to several places but some things are necessary..."PM Modi added.

"When you have 5-7 guests at your home, then you do not sit on the main Sofa, but on the next small chair to make way for guests," PM Modi said. He said that foreign guests will be coming in large numbers, so there will be "inconvenience".

PM said that India has a long tradition of "Atithi Devo Bhava" meaning "Guest is God". The PM said the more we respect and greet the world, it will in turn enhance our pride and our reputation.

"They are our guests. When there is marriage at home, and if an injury causes bleeding under the nail, family members say, someone take care of this as there is marriage underway at home. They say no one should get hurt. Nothing suspicious should happen," PM Modi said while referring to the inconveniences likely to come up during the summit. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Friday issued a circular stating that it will remain closed on September 8 in view of the G20 Summit in the national capital.

The newly inaugurated ITPO complex at Pragati Maidan which is going to host the G20 summit lies adjacent to the Supreme Court building. Meanwhile, all Central government offices in the national capital will be closed from September 8 to 10 considering the G20 summit. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)