Three held in Jind for impersonation, forgery during exam
Kerala Police has arrested three people in the Jind district in Haryana on Saturday in connection with a case of cheating, impersonation and forgery in a competition exam conducted at the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre in Thiruvananthapuram.
- Country:
- India
Kerala Police have arrested three people in the Jind district in Haryana on Saturday in connection with a case of cheating, impersonation and forgery in a competitive exam conducted at the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre in Thiruvananthapuram.
Inspector Harilal of Kerala Police said, "They copied the question paper through a mobile device hidden inside their shirt and sent it outside through applications. The camera was placed in the shirt button-hole. The answers were then obtained using a headset on their ears."
Inspected Harilal further said that the exam was held on August 20 and the three persons attended the exams for fraudulently obtaining the job for another persons. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Haryana
- Harilal
- Thiruvananthapuram
- Jind
ALSO READ
Haryana: Internet ban to continue in Nuh till August 13
SC Collegium reiterates recommendation to transfer Justice Sudhir Singh from Patna to Punjab and Haryana HC
SC rejects plea challenging Punjab and Haryana HC order on HSIIDC
Haryana clashes: Jamiat lauds Khap panchayats, Sikhs for promoting communal harmony
Haryana govt extends family income limit for availing Ayushman Bharat to Rs 3 lakh