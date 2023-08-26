Left Menu

Three held in Jind for impersonation, forgery during exam

Kerala Police has arrested three people in the Jind district in Haryana on Saturday in connection with a case of cheating, impersonation and forgery in a competition exam conducted at the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre in Thiruvananthapuram.

ANI | Updated: 26-08-2023 23:47 IST | Created: 26-08-2023 23:47 IST
Three held in Jind for impersonation, forgery during exam
Inspector Harilal Kerala Police. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala Police have arrested three people in the Jind district in Haryana on Saturday in connection with a case of cheating, impersonation and forgery in a competitive exam conducted at the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre in Thiruvananthapuram.

Inspector Harilal of Kerala Police said, "They copied the question paper through a mobile device hidden inside their shirt and sent it outside through applications. The camera was placed in the shirt button-hole. The answers were then obtained using a headset on their ears."

Inspected Harilal further said that the exam was held on August 20 and the three persons attended the exams for fraudulently obtaining the job for another persons. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Thera Calm CBD Gummies - Best CBD Gummies For Sleep & Pain (Controversial Bioblend CBD Gummies Reviews) Is It Safe Or Scam?

Thera Calm CBD Gummies - Best CBD Gummies For Sleep & Pain (Controversial Bi...

 Global
2
Rapper Blueface gets hospitalised after random guy stabbed him at boxing gym

Rapper Blueface gets hospitalised after random guy stabbed him at boxing gym

 United States
3
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk tells Europe weight-loss drug will save money as well as lives; Exclusive-Danaher in the lead to acquire biomedical equipment vendor Abcam -sources and more

Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk tells Europe weight-loss drug will save mo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023