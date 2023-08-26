Three held in Jind for impersonation, forgery during exam

Kerala Police have arrested three people in the Jind district in Haryana on Saturday in connection with a case of cheating, impersonation and forgery in a competitive exam conducted at the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre in Thiruvananthapuram.

Inspector Harilal of Kerala Police said, "They copied the question paper through a mobile device hidden inside their shirt and sent it outside through applications. The camera was placed in the shirt button-hole. The answers were then obtained using a headset on their ears."

Inspected Harilal further said that the exam was held on August 20 and the three persons attended the exams for fraudulently obtaining the job for another persons. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)