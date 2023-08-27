Left Menu

One person dead, 33 injured after explosions at Romanian gas station

One person died and 33 were injured after two explosions at a liquefied petroleum gas station in Crevedia, near Bucharest on Saturday. A second explosion took place at the LPG station on Saturday evening injuring 26 firefighters, Deputy Interior Minister Raed Arafat who is in charge of the emergency response unit told reporters. Arafat said the fire had not yet been extinguished and more explosions could happen as a third tank at the site posed a risk.

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 27-08-2023 00:57 IST | Created: 27-08-2023 00:57 IST
One person died and 33 were injured after two explosions at a liquefied petroleum gas station in Crevedia, near Bucharest on Saturday. After the first explosion, the fire spread to two tanks and a nearby house, causing evacuations within a radius of 300 meters and a blockage of road traffic, according the agency for emergency situations (IGSU).

Some 25 fire engines took part in extinguishing the fire, IGSU said. Four people were intubated after suffering severe burns, according to the health ministry. A second explosion took place at the LPG station on Saturday evening injuring 26 firefighters, Deputy Interior Minister Raed Arafat who is in charge of the emergency response unit told reporters.

Arafat said the fire had not yet been extinguished and more explosions could happen as a third tank at the site posed a risk.

