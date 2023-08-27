Swachh Bharat Mission: Self-assessment mandatory in every urban body in UP, review meeting to be held on Sept 4

In view of commitment towards the Swachh Bharat Mission, Amrit Abhijat, Principal Secretary, of the Urban Development Department, said that the self-assessment will be done through a dedicated Google form, which will define the standard of each parameter for the evaluation of Garbage Free City. The self-assessment will be done in every urban body till August 30 while a meeting to review the progress will be held on September 4.

"This form will be filled out by the urban body. The last date for submission of the complete self-assessment report is August 30, by 5 pm," Amrit Abhijat said. He directed all the executive officers to ensure this within the prescribed time limit. Self-assessment will be reviewed on September 4 at 11 am. The process of completing the self-assessment report correctly and submitting it within the prescribed time limit will be ensured compulsorily.

"In order to achieve this objective of Nagar Palika Parishad/Nagar Panchayat, a proactive step has been taken by the Uttar Pradesh Government by starting the self-assessment system," he added. It aims to empower urban bodies to actively participate in evaluating their progress and identify areas that need more attention. This system of evaluation started in April, will help in the effective implementation of the Government's strategies in this regard, he said.

The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to implement the self-assessment system in every urban body of the state in line with its commitment towards the Swachh Bharat Mission and to achieve the objective of making cities of Uttar Pradesh garbage-free. It is worth mentioning here that a mock assessment was conducted in the urban bodies in April 2023, which underlined the need to continue the efforts being made towards achieving the target of a free City under the Swachh Survekshan 2023. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)