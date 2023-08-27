Kerala: Static display of fighter jets at Shanghumukham by Southern Air Command of IAF

The Southern Air Command (SAC) of the Indian Air Force organised a static display of its fighter jets at Shanghumugham Beach in Thiruvananthapuram, on Saturday to mark the 40th year of the raising of the command. Briefing about the events Vikas Sharma (Wing Commander) said that Southern Air Command has organised two very special events for the people of Thiruvananthapuram.

"Southern Air Command has organised two very special events for the people of Thiruvananthapuram. On the special occasion of Onam what you see behind me in the static display are the latest aircraft and weapon systems that we operate in the Southern Air Command," Vikas Sharma said. He further mentioned that three of India's top indigenous defence products were on display.

"A special thing about today's display is that three of India's top indigenous defence products are on display today. We have the light combat aircraft which is the Tejas which is already operationalised. Then we have the advanced light helicopter Dhruv, which is a workhorse of the Indian Air Force, then also we have Rohini Radar, the backbone of India's defence network. In addition, we also have put on display Sukhoi-30, Sarang, Avro aircraft, IGLA and Indian Air forces the Garud, " he added. "Southern Air Command is one of the youngest operational commands of the Indian Air Force and we have the responsibility of guarding the entire Southern Peninsula and vast maritime regions around it," he added.

He further said that this year will be marking the 40th year of the raising of the command and the series of which we have organized many outreach events. Our focus was mainly towards the younger generation and the children from various schools, colleges and Universities. "We selected 12 students from six schools after an inter-school quiz competition. We gave air experience to all school children. We surely hope that the thrill of flying will motivate them to join Air Indian Force in the future," he said.

Sharing the experience one of the students Rithwik said, "I have seen all flights and jets. This time we saw all this from the Air Force. I want to become a pilot." Another student Ananya Binu said "It is a very good experience. I didn't know that the Indian Air Force was such powerful. Also they explained about all the weapons. Every one should come here." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)