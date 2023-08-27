Left Menu

Lt General Upendra Dwivedi meets Higher Air Command officers

Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi on Friday interacted with officers of the Higher Air Command Course and acquainted them with operational dynamics along LAC, LoC and the unique challenges of Northern Command.

ANI | Updated: 27-08-2023 07:11 IST | Created: 27-08-2023 07:11 IST
Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi interacted with officers of the Higher Air Command Course (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi on Friday interacted with officers of the Higher Air Command Course and acquainted them with operational dynamics along LAC, LoC and the unique challenges of Northern Command. He exhorted them to understand the dynamics of varied terrain and operational requirements including air aspects to protect the national interests, Indian Army Officials said.

Sharing this, Northern Command posted on X (formerly Twitter), "#LtGenUpendraDwivedi, #ArmyCdr_NC interacted with the officers of Higher Air Command Course and acquainted them with Operational dynamics along LAC, LoC and the unique challenges' of #NorthernCommand." "Army Cdr exhorted them to understand the dynamics of varied terrain and operational requirements including air aspects to protect the #national interests," it added.

Earlier on August 1, Northern Army Command officials complimented Aasha Malviya, a national athlete and mountaineer, who is on her mission across India to spread awareness of women's safety and empowerment, for her dedication and commitment. While moving to Srinagar, the cyclist, Aasha Malviya, met Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi at the Northern Command headquarters in Udhampur.

"She commenced her cycling trip from Bhopal on the foundation day of Madhya Pradesh and will be terminating it in Delhi on Independence Day, spreading her voice over 25,000 km," Army officials said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

