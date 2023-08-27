Hyderabad Police bust interstate Ganja racket, Two held

Telangana Police have arrested two ganja peddlers, who were part of an interstate ganja racket, from Hyderabad and seized from them 90 Kg of the contraband, said the police, adding that the accused indulged in transporting ganja from Odisha to Hyderabad by using a courier service. "On 25.08.2023 at the evening hours, acting on specific information, the sleuths of Special Operations Team (SOT), Balanagar Zone along with Chandanagar Police Station team apprehended two dry ganja peddlers for peddling and transporting dry ganja from Odisha to Hyderabad by using DTDC courier services. The team seized 90 Kg of dry ganja from the accused," said a statement issued by the Police.

A case has been booked under relevant sections of the NDPS Act at Chandanagar Police Station, Cyberabad, said the police. The accused have been identified as Nadari Lingam and Sunnapu Raju, both residents of Sangareddy. The police said they have their accomplices in Odisha and Maharashtra and that an investigation has started in this regard.

According to the police, the accused confessed to transporting Ganja from Odisha. The accused Nadari Lingam and Snnapu Raju previously involved in several NDPS Cases and went to Jail. After being released from Jail they didn't change their behaviour and again indulged in Peddling of Dry Ganja for their monitory benefits, said the police. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)