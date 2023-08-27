Left Menu

Trishakti Corps commander compliments participants for their initiatives to resolve challenges

Trishakti Corps commander of the Indian Army on Saturday reviewed the innovations and complimented the participants for their technical ingenuity and their initiatives to resolve challenges related to critical equipment, weapon systems and effort-saving techniques.

ANI | Updated: 27-08-2023 07:12 IST | Created: 27-08-2023 07:12 IST
Trishakti Corps commander (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Trishakti Corps commander of the Indian Army on Saturday reviewed the innovations and complimented the participants for their technical ingenuity and their initiatives to resolve challenges related to critical equipment, weapon systems and effort-saving techniques. "GOC #TrishaktiCorps reviewed the innovations and complimented the participants for their technical ingenuity and their initiatives to resolve challenges related to critical equipment, weapon systems and effort-saving techniques," Trishakticorps_IA posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Meanwhile, Trishakti Corps also demonstrated ingenious ideas and innovations for improved operational efficiency. "In stride with the futuristic battlefield, ignited minds of #TrishaktiCorps demonstrated ingenious Ideas and Innovations for improved operational efficiency, equipment availability and for facilitating logistic capabilities," they added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

