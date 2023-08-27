Telangana: Man booked for brandishing sword to force bar staff to provide him liquor

A man has been booked for brandishing a sword to force staff of a liquor bar to provide him with liquor free of cost in Telangana's Warangal, said police. The person has been identified as Mukera Madhu, and a case has been registered against him under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Arms Act.

"A person named Mukera Madhu entered a bar under Inthezargunj Police Station limits on 25th August and asked the bar staff to provide liquor by showing a sword and also threatened the bar staff. He tried to steal a bottle of alcohol but was unsuccessful," said Bonala Kishan, ACP, Warangal. "On the complaint of the bar owner, a case has been registered under the Arms Act and other sections of IPC. Further investigation is underway," the police officer added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)