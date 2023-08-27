Left Menu

Four arrested in possession of ganja worth Rs 1 crore in Andhra Pradesh

Four people were arrested for illegal transportation of ganja in the ASR district of Andhra Pradesh, said police, adding that ganja worth around Rs 1 crore was seized from the accused. 

ANI | Updated: 27-08-2023 07:13 IST | Created: 27-08-2023 07:13 IST
Four arrested in possession of ganja worth Rs 1 crore in AP's ASR district (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Four people were arrested for illegal transportation of ganja in the ASR district of Andhra Pradesh, said police, adding that ganja worth around Rs 1 crore was seized from the accused. "On 25-08-2023 Seeleru Police got a tip-off that a large quantity of ganja was being transported from Odisha to Andhra region. The vehicle was checked and it contained 901 kg of ganja in 35 sacks," said the police in a statement issued on Saturday.

The arrested accused have been identified as Karri Appanna, Shetty Rambabu, Shetty Chinnabbai, and Korra Narayana. The four accused have been booked under the relevant sections of the NDPS Act. According to the police a case has also been registered against three other fugitives related to the case.

When the four accused were interrogated, they said that this 901 kg of ganja was bought in Take Podhar village, Chitrakonda block, Odisha, said the police. (ANI)

