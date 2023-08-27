One child killed, four others injured after wall collapses in UP's Aligarh 

In a tragic incident, a child was killed and another four children were injured after a wall collapsed under the Bhujpura Chowki of Aligarh police station on Saturday, officials said. Upon receiving the information the police administration team reached the incident spot and took the injured to the district hospital for treatment.

According to the police the incident took place at 8:30 pm. "The incident took place under Bhujpura Chowki at around 8:30 pm in which five children were injured due to wall collapse, out of which two were serious. One child was sent to Malkhan Singh Hospital. The other one was brought dead to the hospital. One girl is serious and undergoing treatment at JN Medical College," city Magistrate State Gaurav Ranjan Srivastava said

The officials added that further details are being investigated. (ANI)

