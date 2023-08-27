Sanyukt Samaj Morcha Party accuses Punjab govt of not acting on time to control floods

Sanyukt Samaj Morcha Party President Balbir Singh Rajewal on Saturday said that "frequent floods" in Punjab are not natural but man-made and accused the state government of not acting on time to control floods. "The condition of Punjab is bad due to frequent floods. We think it is man-made, not natural. The government did not control it on time," Balbir Singh Rajewal said.

He said that the state administration reduced the slab for getting compensation for the crop loss in the natural calamities wherein till 35 per cent of crop loss there is no compensation. "We asked district heads, and they said no compensation has started yet. They have reduced the slab, where there is no compensation till a 35 per cent loss. We will protest on 4th September outside all district headquarters in Punjab," Balbir Singh Rajewal said.

"There is a one-day protest on 4th September, if the government does not listen, we will declare greater agitation," he added. (ANI)

