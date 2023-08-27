Left Menu

UP: 50 kilograms of contraband drugs incinerated in Sitapur 

Sitapur District Drug Disposal Committee (DDC) on Saturday disposed of about 50 kilograms of contraband drugs which were seized by the police from time to time and stored in the Malkhanas of the various police stations of the district, said authorities. 

UP: 50 kilograms of contraband drugs incinerated in Sitapur 
50 kilograms of contraband drugs  incinerated in Sitapur (Photo/ANI).
The destruction of the drugs was made in pursuance of a direction by the Director General of Police of the state which is based on a Supreme Court ruling, said authorities.

The destruction of the drugs was made in pursuance of a direction by the Director General of Police of the state which is based on a Supreme Court ruling, said authorities.

The disposed contraband drugs include 31,900 grams of ganja and 590 grams of heroin. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

