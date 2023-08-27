Left Menu

"BJP's Parivartan yatra in Rajasthan will be as successful as Chandrayatra," says Pralhad Joshi

Union Minister and BJP election in-charge of Rajasthan Pralhad Joshi on Saturday said that the Parivartan yatra organised by the party in Rajasthan will be a success like Chandrayaan-3 and that people of the state will throw out Congress from power in the upcoming Assembly election. 

Pralhad Joshi had earlier taken stock of the party's upcoming 'Parivartan Yatras', which are scheduled over a period of 23 days next month. The Yatras are likely to be launched on September 2, 3, 4, and 5 and will culminate with a mega public address by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 25 in Jaipur, according to BJP sources.

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on Thursday came down heavily on the Ashok Gehlot government in Rajasthan, terming it as the "most corrupt". Speaking to the media persons after reaching Udaipur on Thursday, the Union minister had hit out at the Congress government for "failing to ensure women's safety" and also voiced concern over recent incidents of rape in the state. (ANI)

