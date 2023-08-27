"Scientists behind Chandrayaan-3 proved man is a storehouse of infinite energy," CM Dhami

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday said that the scientists associated with Mission Chandrayaan 3 have proved that man is a storehouse of infinite energy and has infinite capabilities. The Chief Minister was speaking after felicitating scientists from various scientific and technical institutions located in Dehradun and Mussoorie at the Indian Institute of Remote Sensing. He also planted saplings in the institute.

The Chief Minister said that due to the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the untiring efforts of our scientists, India has made its mark in the world. He called Prime Minister Modi the creator of modern India. The Chief Minister urged all the scientific institutions to make a plan to acquaint our budding students with the functioning of their institutions. With this, the future leaders of our country will be able to face the challenges of the country and the state, he said. (ANI)

