Four killed in Vietnam coal mine collapse

The accident happened late on Saturday at a mine operated by Vang Danh Coal Company, a unit of Vietnam's state coal miner Vinacomin, Thanh Nien reported. A rescue team pulled out the bodies of four miners, it said.

Reuters | Hanoi | Updated: 27-08-2023 07:57 IST
  • Country:
  • Vietnam

Four people have been killed in a collapse in a coal mine in Vietnam's mining centre of Quang Ninh, the state-run Thanh Nien newspaper reported on Sunday. The accident happened late on Saturday at a mine operated by Vang Danh Coal Company, a unit of Vietnam's state coal miner Vinacomin, Thanh Nien reported.

A rescue team pulled out the bodies of four miners, it said. The newspaper did not give a reason for the collapse. In March a similar accident happened at a Vang Danh-operated mine but no one was killed.

The Southeast Asian country still largely relies on coal-fired power plants as a source of power. Vinacomin said last year that mine accidents killed at least 17 miners in the first nine months of 2022.

