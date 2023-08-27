Delhi: Man, with kin and friends, attacks neighbour’s house, probe on

In an incident suspected to be the fallout of personal enmity, a man, along with his family members and friends allegedly pelted his neighbour's house with bricks and stones here at Ali Gaon in the national capital, police said on Sunday. Police said they received two PCR calls — one at 5.41 pm and the other 17 minutes later, at 5.58 pm — on Saturday, with the caller reporting a quarrel and vandalism at Ali Gaon in the Badarpur police station of Delhi.

A local police team, which arrived at the scene — house number 129 on Ali Gaon Pushta Road — along with an Emergency Response Vehicle (ERV), found bricks and stones littered around the property and two private vehicles damaged, an officer said. According to the police, preliminary inquiry has revealed that Shankey (35), a local and one of the accused, had personal enmity with his neighbour, identified as Ashwani Kumar (37).

"On Saturday evening, the accused, along with his family members and friends, pelted his neighbour's house with bricks and stones. Two cars were damaged as well in the stone pelting. The windows and doors of the house of the victim's cousin were also damaged in the attack," police said. Police added that the attackers also damaged CCTV cameras in the area to possibly evade police action.

"The rioters fled by the time the police reached the spot," the officer said. Upon further inquiry, the accused were identified as Shanker, Amit, Sachin, Sagar, Chandermal alias Chanderpal, Jatin, Baby, Vijender, Sonia alias Kalia and some other unknown miscreants.

"Prima facie an offence under IPC sections 147, 148, 149, 342, 452, 427, 506, 34 and 120B is being registered," the officer said. Police said that Shankey is believed to have criminal antecedents and there are allegations that he is a bootlegger.

"The allegations are being verified. A case of rioting is being registered (against him)," the officer said. Police said efforts were underway to arrest the attackers. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)