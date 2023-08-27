India's G20 presidency made it more inclusive forum: PM Modi

Ahead of the G20 leaders summit here next month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said India's presidency has been a ''people's presidency'' and it has made the grouping a more inclusive forum.

In his monthly Mann Ki Baat radio broadcast, Modi also said that India is fully prepared for the G20 leaders summit, and heads of 40 countries and many global organisations are coming to Delhi to participate in the event. This will be the biggest participation ever in the history of the G20 Summit, he said.

Referring to the people of the country as his family members, Modi said the month of September is going to be witness to the potential of India. ''During her presidency, India has made G20 a more inclusive forum. The African Union also joined the G20 on India's invitation and the voice of the people of Africa reached this important platform of the world,'' the prime minister said. Since India took over the presidency of the G20 in Bali last year, ''so much has happened that it fills us with pride'', he said. ''Moving away from the tradition of holding big events in Delhi, we took them to different cities of the country. About 200 meetings related to this were organised in 60 cities across the country. Wherever G20 delegates went, people warmly welcomed them. These delegates were very impressed, seeing the diversity of our country and our vibrant democracy,'' Modi said.

They also realised that there are so many possibilities in India, he added.

''Our presidency of the G20 is a people's presidency, in which the spirit of public participation is at the forefront,'' Prime Minister Modi said.

He said for the 11 engagement groups of G20, academia, civil society, youth, women, parliamentarians, entrepreneurs and people associated with urban administration played an important role. In one way or the other, more than 1.5 crore people have been associated with G20 events across the country, he added. ''In this effort of ours for public participation, not one, but two world records have been created. The participation of 1.25 lakh students from 800 schools in the G20 Quiz held in Varanasi became a new world record. At the same time, Lambani artisans also did wonders. 450 artisans have showcased their skill and craftsmanship by creating an amazing collection of around 1,800 'Unique Patches','' Modi said.

Those who came for G20 events was amazed to see the artistic diversity of India, he noted. The prime minister said one such grand programme was organised in Surat where 15,000 women from 15 states participated in a 'Saree Walkathon'. This programme not only gave a boost to Surat's textile industry, but 'Vocal for Local' also got a fillip and it also paved the way for 'Local to become Global', Modi asserted. He said that after the G20 meeting in Srinagar, a huge increase in number of tourists to Kashmir is being seen.

''I urge all countrymen to come together to make the G20 Summit successful and bring glory to the country,'' Modi said.

Prime Minister Modi on Saturday had urged the people of Delhi to help make the upcoming G20 Summit a success despite the inconvenience they might have to face due to the presence of several world leaders here next month.

The summit will be held in the national capital from September 9 to 10.

