Left Menu

J&K: Attacked last week, Rajouri youth succumbs; kin stage protest

A youth, allegedly attacked by some unknown miscreants last week, succumbed to his injuries at the Government Medical College and Hospital in Jammu on Saturday, officials said.

ANI | Updated: 27-08-2023 14:49 IST | Created: 27-08-2023 14:49 IST
J&K: Attacked last week, Rajouri youth succumbs; kin stage protest
Representative Image. . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A youth, allegedly attacked by some unknown miscreants last week, succumbed to his injuries at the Government Medical College and Hospital in Jammu on Saturday, officials said. Following the attack, the youth, a resident of village Kha in Rajouri district, was admitted to the hospital, police said.

As soon as the word of the incident got out, the kin of the deceased and members of local outfits staged a protest with the mortal remains of the youth at Muradpur Chowk, Rajouri on Saturday, Protesters raised slogans against the administration, demanding the arrest of the perpetrators, they said.

Upon receiving the news, Senior Superintendent of Police, Rajouri, Amrit Pal Singh and District Development Commissioner, Vikas Kunda reached the spot at 8.30 am on Saturday, they said. Officials said police assured the protestors that their demands, including the setting up of a police post in the village, would be met.

The protests, which lasted for over three hours, ended peacefully following assurances from the police. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UPI has empowered India leading to a revolution: Justice Yashwant Varma

UPI has empowered India leading to a revolution: Justice Yashwant Varma

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk tells Europe weight-loss drug will save money as well as lives; Exclusive-Danaher in the lead to acquire biomedical equipment vendor Abcam -sources and more

Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk tells Europe weight-loss drug will save mo...

 Global
3
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
4
Former Pak PM Imran Khan grilled in Attock Jail in missing cypher case: Reports

Former Pak PM Imran Khan grilled in Attock Jail in missing cypher case: Repo...

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023