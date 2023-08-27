J&K: Attacked last week, Rajouri youth succumbs; kin stage protest

A youth, allegedly attacked by some unknown miscreants last week, succumbed to his injuries at the Government Medical College and Hospital in Jammu on Saturday, officials said. Following the attack, the youth, a resident of village Kha in Rajouri district, was admitted to the hospital, police said.

As soon as the word of the incident got out, the kin of the deceased and members of local outfits staged a protest with the mortal remains of the youth at Muradpur Chowk, Rajouri on Saturday, Protesters raised slogans against the administration, demanding the arrest of the perpetrators, they said.

Upon receiving the news, Senior Superintendent of Police, Rajouri, Amrit Pal Singh and District Development Commissioner, Vikas Kunda reached the spot at 8.30 am on Saturday, they said. Officials said police assured the protestors that their demands, including the setting up of a police post in the village, would be met.

The protests, which lasted for over three hours, ended peacefully following assurances from the police. (ANI)

