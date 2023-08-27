China to cut stamp duty on stock trading by half
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 27-08-2023 14:58 IST | Created: 27-08-2023 14:54 IST
- Country:
- China
China will cut halve the stamp duty on stock trading from Monday, the finance ministry said on Sunday. The stamp duty on stock trades is now 0.1%.
Also Read: Floods, mudslides kill two people in northwestern China city
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- China
Advertisement