Left Menu

Food festival serves best of Rajasthani delights

We are excited to introduce our guests to Rajasthans vibrant culture, age-old traditions, and amazing flavours through this food festival, Chopra, corporate chef at Fortune Hotels, said in a statement.The main course, a treat for vegetarians and non-vegetarians alike, also boasts of Jodhpuri Murgh, Gatte Ki Sabzi gram flour dumplings cooked in a yogurt-based curry, Jaipuri Bhindi, Rajwada Dum Aloo and Ker Sangri a unique and tangy bean and berry preparation.The guests are served with traditional Rajasthani desserts, including Malpua and Rajbhoj, to finish off the lavish meal.The feast goes off the table on September 3.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-08-2023 15:43 IST | Created: 27-08-2023 15:43 IST
Food festival serves best of Rajasthani delights
  • Country:
  • India

From the famous 'Dal Baati Churma' to the spicy 'Laal Maas', an ongoing Rajasthani food festival here in the Delhi-NCR is tantalising taste buds of gourmands with the desert land's diverse and unique cuisine.

'Flavours of Rajasthan', currently underway at Gurgaon's Fortune Select Global, is celebrating the grandeur of Rajasthan's culinary and cultural traditions with delectable menu, regal ambience, cultural performances and interactive elements.

Be it 'Makki Ki Raab' (Rajasthani special corn-based soup with fresh vegetables), 'Mirchi Vada' (deep-fried green chili stuffed with potato masala) or 'Murg Ka Soola' (the local specialty of chicken marinated with garlic paste, red chilli powder), the menu, curated by chef Raj Kamal Chopra, celebrates the wide range of Rajasthani flavours and delicacies.

''This food festival will instantly transport you back in time with an immersive experience of Rajasthan's rich heritage. Each dish will tell a story of Rajasthan's glorious past, with memories of past generations embedded in its robust flavours. ''We are excited to introduce our guests to Rajasthan's vibrant culture, age-old traditions, and amazing flavours through this food festival,'' Chopra, corporate chef at Fortune Hotels, said in a statement.

The main course, a treat for vegetarians and non-vegetarians alike, also boasts of 'Jodhpuri Murgh', 'Gatte Ki Sabzi' (gram flour dumplings cooked in a yogurt-based curry), 'Jaipuri Bhindi', 'Rajwada Dum Aloo' and 'Ker Sangri' (a unique and tangy bean and berry preparation).

The guests are served with traditional Rajasthani desserts, including 'Malpua' and 'Rajbhoj', to finish off the lavish meal.

The feast goes off the table on September 3.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UPI has empowered India leading to a revolution: Justice Yashwant Varma

UPI has empowered India leading to a revolution: Justice Yashwant Varma

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk tells Europe weight-loss drug will save money as well as lives; Exclusive-Danaher in the lead to acquire biomedical equipment vendor Abcam -sources and more

Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk tells Europe weight-loss drug will save mo...

 Global
3
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
4
Former Pak PM Imran Khan grilled in Attock Jail in missing cypher case: Reports

Former Pak PM Imran Khan grilled in Attock Jail in missing cypher case: Repo...

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023