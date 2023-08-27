Food festival serves best of Rajasthani delights

From the famous 'Dal Baati Churma' to the spicy 'Laal Maas', an ongoing Rajasthani food festival here in the Delhi-NCR is tantalising taste buds of gourmands with the desert land's diverse and unique cuisine.

'Flavours of Rajasthan', currently underway at Gurgaon's Fortune Select Global, is celebrating the grandeur of Rajasthan's culinary and cultural traditions with delectable menu, regal ambience, cultural performances and interactive elements.

Be it 'Makki Ki Raab' (Rajasthani special corn-based soup with fresh vegetables), 'Mirchi Vada' (deep-fried green chili stuffed with potato masala) or 'Murg Ka Soola' (the local specialty of chicken marinated with garlic paste, red chilli powder), the menu, curated by chef Raj Kamal Chopra, celebrates the wide range of Rajasthani flavours and delicacies.

''This food festival will instantly transport you back in time with an immersive experience of Rajasthan's rich heritage. Each dish will tell a story of Rajasthan's glorious past, with memories of past generations embedded in its robust flavours. ''We are excited to introduce our guests to Rajasthan's vibrant culture, age-old traditions, and amazing flavours through this food festival,'' Chopra, corporate chef at Fortune Hotels, said in a statement.

The main course, a treat for vegetarians and non-vegetarians alike, also boasts of 'Jodhpuri Murgh', 'Gatte Ki Sabzi' (gram flour dumplings cooked in a yogurt-based curry), 'Jaipuri Bhindi', 'Rajwada Dum Aloo' and 'Ker Sangri' (a unique and tangy bean and berry preparation).

The guests are served with traditional Rajasthani desserts, including 'Malpua' and 'Rajbhoj', to finish off the lavish meal.

The feast goes off the table on September 3.

