Mumbai: 3 dead, 2 injured in fire mishap at Santacruz hotel

Three people died and two people got injured in a fire incident at Galaxy Hotel in Mumbai's Santacruz on Sunday afternoon. Mumbai Police said, "Three people died while two people were injured in a fire that broke out in the Galaxy Hotel in the Santacruz area of ​​Mumbai."

As soon as the information was received, four fire engines reached the spot to douse the fire. The fire is reported to have broken out at 01.17 p.m. on the third floor of the hotel.

Dr Jayraj, V.N. Desai hospital said, "Rupal Kanji (25 years), Kishan (28) and Kantilal Gordhan Vara (48 years) were declared dead and Alfa Vakhariya (19 years), Manjula Vakhariya (49 years) are admitted in V.N. Desai hospital." According to reports the fire is under control. Six persons have been safely rescued. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)