UP: 28 survivors of Madurai train accident reaches Lucknow

Twenty-eight survivors of the Madurai train accident were brought to Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday afternoon via Indigo flights. A total of nine passengers travelling from Uttar Pradesh were killed and over 50 persons were injured after a fire broke out inside a stationary train compartment near the Madurai Railway Station in the early hours of Saturday.

The mortal remains of nine victims who died were also brought to Lucknow Airport. As per the officials, tourists had travelled from Lucknow in a special train coach to Tamil Nadu on a spiritual tour. However, nine people were charred to death when a fire broke out in a stationary coach, as they were found using a cooking cylinder in the wee hours on Saturday.

Mohit Singh, the son of a woman passenger who was on board the train and was injured, said that he is happy that his mother is all well. "I am here to take my mother back; she is coming. I am happy she is alright. I am thankful for the way both state governments (Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu) did their jobs," he said.

Another woman passenger- Jyoti Gupta, while talking about the accident said, "Around 5 am, there was a smell of fire. After that, we started shouting. The door of the train was locked, We broke that by a rod and jumped from the train." Following the same, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the kin of the deceased in the horrific train accident.

Southern Railway also announced that an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh will be given to the kin of the deceased in the accident. CM Yogi also expressed grief and offered condolences to the families of the deceased and instructed officials to coordinate with railway officials and make all necessary arrangements for the treatment of all the injured passengers belonging to UP.

Following CM's instruction UP government released a toll-free number "1070" with the Principal Secretary Home looking after the operation. Meanwhile, a statutory inquiry into the Madurai train coach fire incident is being held on Sunday under the Southern Circle Railway Safety Commissioner.

B.Guganesan, chief public relations officer of Southern Railway has informed about the through an official statement earlier in the day. (ANI)

