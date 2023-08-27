Left Menu

Woman gets friend to kill alcoholic husband in Nagpur

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 27-08-2023 21:38 IST | Created: 27-08-2023 21:38 IST
Woman gets friend to kill alcoholic husband in Nagpur
  • Country:
  • India

A Nagpur resident was killed allegedly by a man who was in a relationship with the deceased's wife, police said on Sunday.

Umesh Khandar (35) was bludgeoned to death by Bunty Gharpure after the latter invited him to drink liquor on Saturday, the Jalalkheda police station official said.

''The deceased used to drink and pick up fights, which his wife disliked. She befriended the accused and asked him to eliminate her husband,'' he said.

Ghanpure has been arrested and charged with murder, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UPI has empowered India leading to a revolution: Justice Yashwant Varma

UPI has empowered India leading to a revolution: Justice Yashwant Varma

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk tells Europe weight-loss drug will save money as well as lives; Exclusive-Danaher in the lead to acquire biomedical equipment vendor Abcam -sources and more

Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk tells Europe weight-loss drug will save mo...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk tells Europe weight-loss drug will save money as well as lives; Exclusive-Danaher in the lead to acquire biomedical equipment vendor Abcam -sources and more

Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk tells Europe weight-loss drug will save mo...

 Global
4
British Museum Director resigns after antiques found stolen from storeroom 

British Museum Director resigns after antiques found stolen from storeroom 

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023