Pakistan's interim PM holds emergency meeting; seeks plan for reduction in high electricity bills within 48 hours

Amid a public outcry over inflated electricity bills, Pakistan's interim Prime Minister Anwaar ul Haq Kakar held an emergency meeting on Sunday during which he directed authorities to devise ''concrete steps'' within the next 48 hours for a reduction in electricity bills.

The directives were issued at the emergency meeting at the PM’s Office (PMO) convened by Kakar in a bid to address the complaints about excessive electricity bills.

Protests were held in several cities, including Multan, Lahore and Karachi, across the country against the inflated electricity bills.

''We will not take any step in haste that will harm the country. We will take measures that won’t further burden the national exchequer and will facilitate the consumers,” Kakar said at the meeting.

''It is not possible that while the people face difficulties, high-ranked officials and the prime minister continue to consume free electricity paid for with the taxes people pay,” he added.

He directed relevant departments and ministries to submit to him the details of the officers who were being provided free electricity, said a statement issued by the PMO.

''I represent the common man,” the prime minister said, pledging that measures would be implemented to minimise electricity consumption at the PM House and Pak Secretariat. For that, he added, “even if the air conditioner in my room has to be turned off, do it.” The PMO statement said that another round of the meeting would be held on Monday.

Regarding Monday’s meeting, the prime minister said he would hold a detailed consultation with provincial chief ministers on the exorbitant bills for July and the implementation of measures for energy conservation.

Seeking a roadmap from electricity distribution companies to curb electricity theft, he directed relevant authorities to submit a short, medium and long-term plan for reforms in the power sector.

In a post on platform X, the premier said that the interim government would try to provide as much relief to the people as possible while operating within its mandate.

Interim Finance Minister Shamshad Akhtar, caretaker Commerce Minister Gohar Ijaz, interim Information Minister Murtaza Solangi, adviser to PM Kakar Dr Waqar Masood, the power secretary, Water and Power Development Authority chairman, National Electric Power Regulatory Authority chairman and other relevant officials attended the meeting. Pakistan has recently jacked up the power charges as per commitment with the International Monetary Fund which agreed to provide $3 billion towards the end of June.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)