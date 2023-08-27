Sheriff identifies shooter in Jacksonville, Florida, who killed 3 people
Local law enforcement on Sunday released the name of the white gunman who shot and killed three Black people at a Dollar General store in Jacksonville, Florida, on Saturday, identifying him as Ryan Christopher Palmeter.
Authorities have described the shooting as racially motivated, saying the man had authored "several manifestos" for media, his parents and law enforcement detailing his hatred for Black people.
