J-K: LG Manoj Sinha interacts with expedition team of Nun-Kun mountaineers in Srinagar

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha welcomed and interacted with the expedition team of Nun Kun Mountaineers who successfully returned from a long tough expedition, an official statement said. Nun-Kun is a mountain massif of the Zanskar ranges located on the border of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh in northern India. It consists of two main peaks Nun and Kun separated from each other by long snowy plateau with a third peak of the massif known as Pinnacle Peak.

Nun is the tallest peak of Jammu and Kashmir while its sister peak Kun lies in Ladakh. The Kun Peak was first successfully climbed by an Italian mountaineering team led by Mario Piacenza Lorenzo Borelli in 1913. However, the second successful expedition only happened after 58 years by an Indian army expedition in 1971. According to the statement, to commemorate seventy years of successful summit of Mount Nun, an expedition was launched by Jawahar Institute of Mountaineering and Winter Sports (JIM&WS) to mount Nun and Kun in the month of July-August 2023 under the aegis of government of J-K and Ministry of Defence.

The expedition consisted of a total of seven climbers and ten administrative staff. The expedition was led by Col Hem Chandra sing principal JIM&WS Pahalgam. So with the help of this successful and great expedition done by energetic climbers of the Indian army will definitely help to boost adventure tourism and also inspire the young generation towards adventure sports. (ANI)

