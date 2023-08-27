Left Menu

MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar to address 8th Rozgar Mela in Hyderabad tomorrow

Union Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and Electronics & IT, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, will address the 8th tranche of the Rozgar Mela on Monday at Hyderabad, the Ministry of Electronics & IT said.

ANI | Updated: 27-08-2023 23:18 IST | Created: 27-08-2023 23:18 IST
MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar to address 8th Rozgar Mela in Hyderabad tomorrow
MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and Electronics & IT, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, will address the 8th tranche of the Rozgar Mela on Monday at Hyderabad, the Ministry of Electronics & IT said. According to the Ministry, the event will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will present Offer of Appointment letters to candidates. He is slated to distribute more than 51,000 appointment letters to recently onboarded recruits.

In July, at the Rozgar Mela in Chennai, Chandrasekhar reiterated PM Modi’s message of introducing a new culture “Seva” or public service in Government jobs. He talked about a tectonic shift in how people perceive Governance and Government jobs. In a recent address at the Rozgar Mela in Madhya Pradesh, PM Modi lauded the newly appointed 5,800 primary school teachers and highlighted how their role in implementing the National Education Policy will be crucial.

He emphasized the equal significance given to traditional knowledge and emerging technologies, noting the development of a new curriculum in primary education. The Rozgar Mela was conducted across 44 locations nationwide. The ongoing recruitment drive covers Central Government Departments, State Governments and Union Territories, aligning with the commitment to prioritize employment generation.

PM Modi, on October 22, 2022, initiated the ‘Rozgar Mela’ campaign, marking the commencement of the drive to provide 10 lakh government jobs. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UPI has empowered India leading to a revolution: Justice Yashwant Varma

UPI has empowered India leading to a revolution: Justice Yashwant Varma

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk tells Europe weight-loss drug will save money as well as lives; Exclusive-Danaher in the lead to acquire biomedical equipment vendor Abcam -sources and more

Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk tells Europe weight-loss drug will save mo...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk tells Europe weight-loss drug will save money as well as lives; Exclusive-Danaher in the lead to acquire biomedical equipment vendor Abcam -sources and more

Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk tells Europe weight-loss drug will save mo...

 Global
4
Gandas slips to T-67 in Prague

Gandas slips to T-67 in Prague

 Czechia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023