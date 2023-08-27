MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar to address 8th Rozgar Mela in Hyderabad tomorrow

Union Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and Electronics & IT, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, will address the 8th tranche of the Rozgar Mela on Monday at Hyderabad, the Ministry of Electronics & IT said. According to the Ministry, the event will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will present Offer of Appointment letters to candidates. He is slated to distribute more than 51,000 appointment letters to recently onboarded recruits.

In July, at the Rozgar Mela in Chennai, Chandrasekhar reiterated PM Modi’s message of introducing a new culture “Seva” or public service in Government jobs. He talked about a tectonic shift in how people perceive Governance and Government jobs. In a recent address at the Rozgar Mela in Madhya Pradesh, PM Modi lauded the newly appointed 5,800 primary school teachers and highlighted how their role in implementing the National Education Policy will be crucial.

He emphasized the equal significance given to traditional knowledge and emerging technologies, noting the development of a new curriculum in primary education. The Rozgar Mela was conducted across 44 locations nationwide. The ongoing recruitment drive covers Central Government Departments, State Governments and Union Territories, aligning with the commitment to prioritize employment generation.

PM Modi, on October 22, 2022, initiated the ‘Rozgar Mela’ campaign, marking the commencement of the drive to provide 10 lakh government jobs. (ANI)

