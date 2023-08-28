Japan says harassment calls from China regarding Fukushima water release extremely regrettable
Japan's top government spokesman said on Monday it was extremely regrettable that there were many instances of harassment phone calls from China regarding the release of treated radioactive water from the Fukushima nuclear power plant into the Pacific.
