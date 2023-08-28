Kerala Education Minister writes to UP CM on Muzaffarnagar student ill-treatment case, demands stringent action 

Kerala Minister of General Education V Sivankutty wrote a letter to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath demanding strict action in the Muzaffarnagar student ill-treatment case. In a letter addressed to Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, Kerala minister V Sivankutty demanded a stern and immediate action against the individuals responsible for promoting divisive and harmful actions within an educational institution in Muzaffarnagar.

V Sivankutty also requested the Uttar Pradesh CM to take appropriate measures to ensure the safety and emotional wellbeing of the students affected by this incident. Addressing the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, the Kerala Education Minister in the letter wrote said, "I, V Sivankutty, the Minister for General Education in Kerala, wish to express our grave concern over the recent incident that has not only tarnished the reputation of the educational institution but also raised questions about the safety and wellbeing of students under their care."

"It has been reported that a teacher and owner of a school in UP's Muzaffarnagar allegedly instructed her students to engage in an act of violence based on religious considerations. Such an incident not only goes against the principles of secularism and tolerance that our great nation stands for but also sets a dangerous precedent for impressionable young minds who look up to their educators for guidance and inspiration," stated the letter. "I request your esteemed office to take immediate and stern action against the individuals responsible for promoting such divisive and harmful actions within an educational institution," it read.

This incident not only threatens the harmony of the student community but also undermines the hard work that countless educators across the nation put in to ensure a safe and inclusive learning environment, added the letter. In this regard, I request your kind intervention to initiate a thorough investigation into the matter, ensuring that all aspects of the incident are thoroughly examined.

Earlier on Saturday, Trinamool Congress slammed Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government over the Muzaffarnagar incident and demanded strict action against the accused. Party leaders expressed their views on the party's official social media platform with their posts.

MP Derek O'Brien questioned in his post, "The UP student case has now got even worse! The UP police have now filed an FIR. But why under weak Sections 505 and 506? They have charged #NehaPublicSchool teacher with 'mischief'. What's going on?" Sushmita Dev MP Rajya Sabha said, "Hate is in the DNA of BJP. We condemn the mistreatment of the student, who was targeted and beaten up owing to his religious identity in Muzaffarnagar. At a time when peaceful co-existence and unity in diversity should be taught in schools, BJP-ruled UP attempts to inject the poison of communalism among the children and youth. SHAMEFUL!"

Member of Parliament Mahua Moitra said, "Our nation has turned into a hotbed of hate owing to BJP's divisive politics. Educational institutions in this country are churning out hate rather than learning under BJP." Party's veteran leader and MP Sukhendu Sekhar Ray said, "The horrifying video that has surfaced from BJP-ruled UP's Muzaffarnagar, in which a student is being beaten up by fellow students owing to his religious identity in the presence of a teacher, is against the tenets of our constitution and the idea of secularism."

Amid the outrage over a viral video, purportedly showing a schoolteacher instructing students to slap a classmate from the minority community at a school in Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak on Saturday said the local administration has taken a serious note of the matter and an FIR has been registered in connection with the alleged incident. Speaking to ANI on Saturday, Deputy CM Pathak said, "Our government stands with every child in the state. We are committed to maintaining law and order in the state. We have taken a serious note of the matter and an FIR has already been registered."

The UP deputy CM added, "We are aware of our responsibility to ensure the safety of our children and access to quality education." In the viral clip, the students are purportedly seen taking turns slapping the child as he stands in a corner and weeps.

The video sparked outrage after being widely circulated on social media. (ANI)

