“Will inspire millions of our youth”: President Murmu congratulates Neeraj Chopra on winning gold in World Athletics C'ships

President Droupadi Murmu on Monday lauded India's ace javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra after he won the country's first gold medal in the prestigious World Athletics Championships 2023 in Budapest.

ANI | Updated: 28-08-2023 09:36 IST | Created: 28-08-2023 09:36 IST
President Droupadi Murmu (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
President Droupadi Murmu on Monday lauded India's ace javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra after he won the country's first gold medal in the prestigious World Athletics Championships 2023 in Budapest. Neeraj recorded a best throw of 88.17 metres in his second attempt and held on to his lead over second-placed Pakistani rival Arshad Nadeem till the very end.

Taking to her official handle on X, President Murmu posted, "Neeraj Chopra adds yet another golden page to the history of Indian sports by becoming the first ever Indian to win a gold medal in World Athletics Championships. His superlative performance in the javelin throw finals at Budapest will inspire millions of our youth." Earlier, on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also congratulated Neeraj on his historic golden harvest in Budapest on X, posting, "The talented @Neeraj_chopra1 exemplifies excellence. His dedication, precision and passion make him not just a champion in athletics but a symbol of unparalleled excellence in the entire sports world. Congrats to him for winning the Gold at the World Athletics Championships."

Nadeem, the Commonwealth Games champion, settled for silver with a throw of 87.82 metres while Jakub Vadlejch of the Czech Republic secured the bronze with a best throw of 86.67 metres. Kishore Jena of India (best of 84.77 m) finished fifth and his compatriot, DP Manu (best of 84.14 m), finished sixth.

Now, India has medals of all colours at the World Championships. This is Neeraj's second medal at the World Championships after he secured a silver last year.

India's last medalist at the prestigious world event was Anju Bobby George back in the 2003 World Championships when she clinched bronze in the women's long jump. (ANI)

