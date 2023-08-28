Left Menu

CM Yogi and Dhami congratulates Neeraj Chopra on winning gold in World Athletics Championships

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extend greetings to India's javelin ace Neeraj Chopra after he clinched his and the country's first gold medal in the World Athletics Championships 2023 in Budapest.

ANI | Updated: 28-08-2023 09:37 IST | Created: 28-08-2023 09:37 IST
CM Yogi and Dhami congratulates Neeraj Chopra on winning gold in World Athletics Championships
UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Neeraj Chopra (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extend his congratulations to India's javelin ace Neeraj Chopra after he clinched his and the country's first gold medal in the World Athletics Championships 2023 in Budapest. Yogi Adityanath took to X and said "Congratulations@Neeraj_chopra1 on your phenomenal 88.17-meter throw in the #WorldAthleticsChampionships, making you the first Indian with a Diamond League Trophy, a World Championships gold & an Olympic gold. Your achievements uplift the spirit of the entire nation. Every Indian is 'over the moon' with pride & inspiration. Jai Hind!"

Neeraj recorded his best throw of 88.17 metres in his second attempt and managed to hold his lead till the very end to win Gold. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also lauded Neeraj Chopra's achievement and said "Heartiest congratulations to Indian "Golden Boy" Neeraj Chopra ji for winning gold medal in men's #javelin event at #WorldAthleticsChampionships. You have done a wonderful job of uplifting Maa Bharati on the global stage with this golden achievement. Best wishes for the future! #NeerajChopra," Dhami posted on X.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday also hailed Neeraj Chopra and said "The talented @Neeraj_chopra1 exemplifies excellence. His dedication, precision and passion make him not just a champion in athletics but a symbol of unparalleled excellence in the entire sports world. Congrats to him for winning the Gold at the World Athletics Championships." Arshad Nadeem, the Commonwealth Games champion, settled for silver with a throw of 87.82 metres. Jakub Vadlejch of the Czech Republic secured the bronze with his best throw of 86.67 m.

Now, India has medals of all colours at the World Championships. This is Neeraj's second medal at the World Championships after he secured a silver last year. India's last medalist at the prestigious world event was Anju Bobby George in the 2003 Paris World Championships when she clinched bronze in women's long jump. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

