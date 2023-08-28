Left Menu

Road rage: Doctor dragged on car's bonnet in Panchkula, FIR registered

In an incident of road rage, a doctor was dragged on the bonnet of a car for about 50 metres in Panchkula on Saturday. The video of the road rage incident has gone viral.

ANI | Updated: 28-08-2023 09:37 IST | Created: 28-08-2023 09:37 IST
Investigation officer Ravi Dutt (left) (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In an incident of road rage, a doctor was dragged on the bonnet of a car for about 50 metres in Panchkula on Saturday. The video of the road rage incident has gone viral. Dr Gagan, a resident of MDC, while taking his son back home from tuition.

Investigation officer Ravi Dutt said, "In the traffic junction of Sector 8, Panchkula a car tried to overtake Dr Gagan's vehicle but it collided. The doctor wanted to stop the car after the collision. When he went to have a conversation with them, the persons in the car dragged him by lifting him to the bonnet for about 50 meters. An FIR has been registered and the investigation is going on." The miscreants fled from the spot and Dr Gagan was immediately taken to Sector 6 Hospital where he was treated and discharged later.

Panchkula Police has registered a case against the car owner on the complaint of Dr Gagan, the viral video and CCTV installed there. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

