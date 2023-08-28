Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh: Massive fire breaks out in Unnao tarpaulin factory, no casualties reported

A massive fire broke out at a factory in the Unnao district of Uttar Pradesh on Sunday late at night, an official said.

ANI | Updated: 28-08-2023 09:40 IST | Created: 28-08-2023 09:40 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
A massive fire broke out at a factory in the Unnao district of Uttar Pradesh on Sunday late at night, an official said. The fire broke out at a tarpaulin factory located in the Magarwara industrial area of Unnao's Sadar Kotwali, the official informed.

No casualties or injuries were reported in the incident till the time of filing this report. However, numerous items were gutted in the fire, officials informed.

According to the police, a short circuit may have been the likely trigger for the blaze. Firefighters, who rushed to the spot after receiving word of the fire and started a dousing operation, managed to put out the flames after two hours.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

