BharatRohan Partners with Kosher Climate to Transform Sustainable Rice Cultivation in Barabanki District, Uttar Pradesh

In a landmark endeavor to champion sustainable agriculture and water conservation, BharatRohan has formed a strategic alliance with Kosher Climate. This partnership heralds the introduction of the groundbreaking Alternate Wetting and Drying (AWD) method for paddy cultivation in Barabanki district, Uttar Pradesh.

BharatRohan Airborne Innovations, a pioneer in drone crop monitoring, has joined forces with Kosher Climate to promote sustainable paddy farming. Their collaborative initiative addresses both environmental and economic challenges faced by farmers, especially the rice growing small holders.

By implementing an advanced irrigation method, in an Alternate Wetting and Drying (AWD) system, irrigation can be reduced up to 30%. In this method, instead of continuously flooded condition, fields are irrigated only 3-5 days after water depletes, allowing paddy crop roots to access water in the subsurface soil, which remains saturated. Consequently, the total water consumption for rice cultivation is 20%–30% less than continuous flooding. This method also reduces methane emissions up to 48%, without compromising on yield.

By adopting the AWD method, farmers contribute to environmental conservation as well as position themselves to earn carbon credits. This integration into the program incentivizes farmers to adopt sustainable practices and offers a tangible reward for their efforts toward a greener future. Recognizing this, BharatRohan offers comprehensive assistance, from pipe installation and water level monitoring guidance on the AWD process. Furthermore, BharatRohan provides crop monitoring services to safeguard against losses from pests, diseases, and nutrient deficiencies. Farmers can conveniently access these services and advisories via the BharatRohan WhatsApp chatbot, ensuring prompt and effective communication.

Speaking about the collaboration, Amandeep Panwar, CEO of BharatRohan, stated, ''Our collaboration with Kosher Climate transcends the boundaries of a mere project. It's a manifestation of our collective vision for a sustainable future. By championing the cause of reduced water consumption and diminished greenhouse gas emissions, we're not just addressing the challenges of today but paving the way for a more sustainable tomorrow.'' Echoing the broader initiative, Vimal Kumar Verma, Farmer Success Manager, shared his on-ground experience: ''Having worked closely with farmers in the region, I've witnessed firsthand challenges they face with water scarcity and flood irrigation. This collaboration aims to bring us a step closer to sustainable agriculture, reducing farmers' efforts while ensuring better yields.'' ''Rice is the primary crop for millions of farmers in India and also it is the staple food for more than 50% of the country's population. Therefore, we need to grow rice sustainably without any yield penalty. Alternate Wetting and Drying is a science-driven agronomic management practice of rice that saves water and other input costs for the farmers. In addition, AWD also reduces methane emissions from rice fields, which can create additional benefits for the farmers in terms of carbon credits,'' says Dr. Sudarshan Dutta, Lead – NbS (Agriculture) at Kosher Climate.

''I have been availing BharatRohan's services since 2019, they have consistently supported us in enhancing our productivity and minimizing input usage with their innovative technology and training. We faced challenges like water scarcity and increased diesel charges. However, with their introduction of the AWD technique, we learned that continuous flooding isn't essential for rice production. By adopting alternate drying, we've managed to conserve both fuel and water and can earn additional income to invest in technology for improved crop production,'' says Ashish Kumar Verma, Barabanki Farmer As water resources become scarcer, it's projected that 20,000 hectares will face water scarcity by 2050. With traditional flooded irrigation, producing 1kg of rice requires 2500 liters of water. Agriculture contributes to 13.5% of global GHG emissions, with rice production alone accounting for 11% of these emissions.

The project, set to commence on an initial 12,000 acres, aims to revolutionize rice cultivation in the region by introducing the AWD system. This water-saving technique not only conserves significant amounts of water but also reduces greenhouse gas emissions, making it a win-win for both farmers and the environment.

About BharatRohan BharatRohan is an inclusive agri-tech start-up specializing in UAV/Drone Spectral Imaging-based Decision Support Systems (DSS) for farmers. They offer a comprehensive procurement platform to institutional buyers with traceability as the key value addition. The solution is vertically integrated and offers farmers and FPOs access to markets through buyback arrangements. The value proposition for paying customers is access to pesticide and residue-free agricultural commodities, along with a farm traceability platform. The company is tapping into the export market demand, which can offer higher margins to farmers. For more information, visit https://www.bharatrohan.in/ About Kosher Climate Kosher Climate is an environmental consultancy firm dedicated to guiding businesses in achieving sustainable development and growth. They offer a comprehensive suite of services, including Carbon credit generation, monetization, Environmental Impact advisory, Renewable Energy advisory, and corporate sustainability compliance and reporting. A significant aspect of their work involves assisting project developers in securing carbon finance, ensuring the longevity of climate projects. For more information, visit https://kosherclimate.com/ For further inquiries: Contact Dr. Sudarshan Dutta ,( Lead – NbS ( Agriculture ) ,Kosher Climate) E-mail: sudarshand@kosherclimate.com Ph.no- 9836293999 Media Contact: D.Reethu Bhargavi, (Lead - Marketing), E-mail: reethu@bharatrohan.in, Phone:+91-9205991780 Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1762856/BharatRohan_Logo.jpg

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)