Left Menu

Tomato prices decline sharply in Karnataka to Rs 20 per kg as supply improves substantially

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 28-08-2023 11:55 IST | Created: 28-08-2023 11:53 IST
Tomato prices decline sharply in Karnataka to Rs 20 per kg as supply improves substantially
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

From a high of Rs 140 per kg in the wholesale market a few weeks ago, the prices of tomatoes have come down sharply in parts of Karnataka to about Rs 20 as supply of the commodity has improved substantially, officials said on Monday.

In the Mysuru APMC (Agricultural Produce Marketing Committee) yard, for example, tomato prices were down to Rs 14 per kg on Sunday.

''Last week, the average price of tomatoes was Rs 18 to Rs 20 per kg as the supply has improved,'' Mysuru APMC Secretary M R Kumaraswamy told PTI over telephone when contacted.

Market sources said the supply of the commodity has improved by two to three times compared to last month leading to sharp decline of their prices.

''The highest price of tomatoes at the wholesale rate at Mysuru APMC was Rs 140 per kg last month,'' Kumaraswamy said.

Retail prices of tomatoes are now ruling around Rs 30 in the State, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk tells Europe weight-loss drug will save money as well as lives; Exclusive-Danaher in the lead to acquire biomedical equipment vendor Abcam -sources and more

Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk tells Europe weight-loss drug will save mo...

 Global
2
Gandas slips to T-67 in Prague

Gandas slips to T-67 in Prague

 Czechia
3
One dead, 57 injured in deadly explosions at gas station in Romania 

One dead, 57 injured in deadly explosions at gas station in Romania 

 Romania
4
Acne bacteria trigger cells to produce fats, oils and other lipids essential to skin health – new research

Acne bacteria trigger cells to produce fats, oils and other lipids essential...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023