MP: Rozgar Mela organised in Indore; union minister Bhupender Yadav distributes appointment letters

Speaking to ANI, Inspector General of CSWT BSF Indore Kuldeep Kumar Gulia said, “Today, a rojgar mela was organised here under which, 700 appointment letters were to be provided to BSF. Of these, 200 appointment letters were to be distributed in Gwalior and 500 were for Indore.”

ANI | Updated: 28-08-2023 14:36 IST | Created: 28-08-2023 14:36 IST
Union Minister Bhupender Yadav and IG Kuldeep Kumar Gulia with newly inducted personnel (Photo / ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
A Rozgar Mela (job fair) was organised on the premises of CSWT (Central School of Weapon and Tactics) BSF (Border Security Force) in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district in which appointment letters were distributed to newly inducted personnel in different Forces on Monday. During this function, Union Minister for environment Bhupender Yadav congratulated and distributed the appointment letters to the newly inducted personnel. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also virtually addressed the program on the occasion.

Speaking to ANI, Inspector General (IC) of CSWT BSF Indore Kuldeep Kumar Gulia said, "Today, a rozgar mela was organised here under which, 700 appointment letters were to be provided to BSF. Of these, 200 appointment letters were to be distributed in Gwalior and 500 were for Indore." Among 500 appointment letters, 273 candidates were physically called to Indore to receive their letter and the rest of the letters would be sent by post. Of these 273 candidates, 192 are of BSF, 37 of CRPF (Central Reserve Police Force, 16 of CISF (Central Industrial Security Force) and eight appointments were given for SSB (Services Selection Board), he added.

The union minister gave appointment letters to 25 candidates on the occasion, the officer said. Union Minister Yadav wrote on X (formerly known as twitter), "Distributed appointment letters to the newly inducted personnel in different Forces at the Rozgar Mela on BSF Campus in Indore. The Rozgar Mela is a step towards fulfilment of the commitment of PM Modi to accord highest priority to employment generation. Congratulations to India's new Amrit Rakshaks."

Addressing on the occasion, the Prime Minister congratulated the new appointees for their selection as 'Amrit Rakshak' during the Amrit Kaal. He called them 'Amrit Rakshak' as the new appointees will not only serve the country but also will protect the country and the countrymen. "You are 'Amrit Rakshak' of this 'Amrit Kaal'", the Prime Minister said. (ANI)

