20-year-old domestic help found dead in Delhi’s Mayur Vihar

A 20-year-old was found dead inside her room in the national capital's Mayur Vihar area. Police have registered an FIR after receiving a complaint from her family.

According to the police, on August 26 at 6.20 am, a call was received at the police control room (PCR) of Gazipur Police Station stating that the domestic help of the caller was found dead. Police, who arrived at the spot and found that the woman, identified as one Neha, a resident of Hardoi in Uttar Pradesh was hanging from a ceiling fan with 'Chunni ' in a room in Mayur Vihar, Phase 3, Delhi.

A crime team was called to collect evidence from the spot and photographs were taken. Police said there was no suicide note found and the body was sent to the LBS Hospital where doctors declared her as brought dead.

Family members of the deceased were informed and they arrived late evening, police officials said. Their statements were recorded and family members were asked to return on August 27 morning for postmortem but they did not turn up, and thus a Daily Diary (DD) entry was lodged.

That evening the mother of the deceased gave a handwritten complaint that her daughter's suicide was abetted by her employer. Based on the complaint a case under Section 306 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered and an investigation is on, police said. (ANI)

