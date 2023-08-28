Nuron — a revolutionary new cordless platform has arrived in India

Hilti Corporation, a global leader in innovative construction solutions, has launched Nuron, a cordless platform built to drive productivity, safety and sustainability for construction professionals in India.

On construction sites, customers often face the problem of requiring different energy sources for their tools. There are corded tools, gasoline-powered tools, and cordless platforms with different voltages for various applications. This limits productivity gains by reducing workers' mobility, requiring the setting up of power outlets and cords, searching for tools and the right batteries/chargers, and mixing fuel in the right ratio.

Hilti is changing this paradigm with Nuron A cordless platform is a combination of tools, batteries and chargers that all work interchangeably within one ecosystem and on one battery voltage. The 22V Nuron platform can now power the lightest to the most demanding applications on the jobsite, eliminating the need to invest in and manage multiple voltage platforms that usually increase tool park costs and complexities.

The completely redesigned battery interface supports significantly higher power transfer than corded mains, thereby enabling higher tool performance. Also, Nuron tools have improved weight-to-performance ratio and tool ergonomics that render working overhead or in tight spaces convenient.

Nuron is also designed to lower the carbon footprint by optimizing the number of tools, batteries and chargers required, due to the one-platform advantage. It also reduces the environmental impact by substituting conventional fuels (petrol saws and breakers with air compressors) with battery technology. Moreover, with industry-first features such as SensTech and 3D Active Torque Control, Nuron tools significantly improve user health and safety.

This versatile platform was launched in Europe last year and is now being introduced in the Asian market. Commenting on the launch, Jayant Kumar, General Manager of Hilti India, said, ''The Indian construction industry is going through a transformation that aims to improve productivity, digitize processes, and deliver projects efficiently. With the Nuron launch, we address these emerging needs. We are convinced that Nuron will help our customers to improve productivity, safety and sustainability.'' In India, Nuron products received an overwhelming response from customers in the initial prebooking phase and also on the launch date on 1st Aug. All customers can purchase Nuron tools from physical Hilti stores or by booking online on Hilti.in About Hilti The Hilti Group supplies the worldwide construction and energy industries with technologically leading products, systems, software and services. With about 30,000 team members in over 120 countries, the company stands for direct customer relationships, quality and innovation. Hilti generated annual sales of CHF 6.3 billion in 2022. The headquarters of the Hilti Group are in Schaan, Liechtenstein, since its founding in 1941. The company is privately owned by the Martin Hilti Family Trust, which ensures its long-term continuity. The Hilti Group's strategic orientation is based on a caring and performance-oriented culture and its goal is to be its customers' best partner for productivity, safety and sustainability

