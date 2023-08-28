Left Menu

Himachal assembly's Monsoon session to be held from Sep 18-25

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 28-08-2023 15:36 IST | Created: 28-08-2023 15:32 IST
Himachal assembly's Monsoon session to be held from Sep 18-25
Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The seven-day Monsoon session of the Himachal Pradesh assembly would be held from September 18-25, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Monday.

The Monsoon session was delayed in the wake of the crisis in the state triggered by heavy rainfall and landslides as the restoration and relief work is the top priority of the government, he said.

Sukhu also met Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla on Monday and appraised him about the loss of life and property due to widespread heavy rains causing floods, cloudbursts and landslides in the state.

He also briefed him about the relief work being carried out by the government in the affected areas and the steps taken for the rehabilitation of the affected families.

The governor has given his valuable suggestions which would be implemented, Sukhu said. The chief minister had earlier said the state has suffered losses to the tune of Rs 12,000 crore during the monsoon season.

So far, 251 persons have died in rain-related incidents since the onset of monsoon on June 24 in Himachal Pradesh, while 38 persons are missing, according to the state emergency operation centre.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk tells Europe weight-loss drug will save money as well as lives; Exclusive-Danaher in the lead to acquire biomedical equipment vendor Abcam -sources and more

Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk tells Europe weight-loss drug will save mo...

 Global
2
Gandas slips to T-67 in Prague

Gandas slips to T-67 in Prague

 Czechia
3
One dead, 57 injured in deadly explosions at gas station in Romania 

One dead, 57 injured in deadly explosions at gas station in Romania 

 Romania
4
Acne bacteria trigger cells to produce fats, oils and other lipids essential to skin health – new research

Acne bacteria trigger cells to produce fats, oils and other lipids essential...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023