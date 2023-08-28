"Haryana govt not agreeing to discussions on Nuh..." LoP Bhupinder Hooda

Leader of Opposition in the Haryana Assembly and Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Monday said that the Manohar Lal Khattar government is not agreeing to the opposition's demands to form a Judicial Commission to probe the Nuh violence alleging that there was something fishy about it. The Congress MLA was briefing reporters after the Assembly was adjourned for 30 minutes following sloganeering by the opposition benches inside the House over Nuh violence and the Opposition demanding resignation from state minister Sandeep Singh, who is facing sexual harassment allegations by a junior woman athlete coach.

Briefing reporters about the proceedings of the House, Hooda said, "It is our right to discuss the law and order situation of the state, but the government was not ready on that either." He said, "I read out a statement of the Chief Minister earlier outside the House that it (Nuh violence) was a well-thought-out conspiracy." "If the head of the state thinks so, then it should be probed," he added.

Violence had broken out between two groups on July 31 in Haryana's Nuh district, on Monday in Nuh that claimed the lives of six people including two Home Guards. Demanding a Judicial Commission probe into the matter, the former Haryana Chief Minister said, "We want a judicial inquiry, headed by a High Court judge, Judicial Commission (to be formed). But the government is not agreeing on it, which means something is fishy."

Hooda also said that state minister Sandeep Singh should resign on moral grounds. Meanwhile, security was enhanced in Nuh following the call for a 'Braj Mandal Shobha Yatra' in the district on Monday, despite authorities denying permission for the procession.

The district administration has imposed Section 144 and urged locals in Nuh to avoid movement, roads have been barricaded with restricted access and outsiders have been banned entry to the district, which saw clashes last month. Responding to the heavy deployment of uniformed personnel, Vishwa Hindu Parishad president Alok Kumar said that had half of this been done last month, then the violence on July 31 would not have erupted. (ANI)

